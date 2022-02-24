American Tower (AMT) Q4 AFFO Misses & Revenues Beat Estimates

American Tower Corporation AMT reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for common stockholders of $2.10 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17. The bottom line, however, improved 1.4% year over year.



The company generated total revenues of $2.45 billion, which beat the consensus mark of $2.41 billion. Also, the top line grew 15.2% year over year.



Quarterly results reflect improving revenues across both Property and Service operations. American Tower also recorded strong year-over-year organic tenant billings growth of 11.7%.



In 2021, the company’s AFFO of $9.43 per share was up 11.7% from a year ago and lagged the consensus estimate of $9.50. Total revenues grew 16.4% to $9.36 billion.

Quarter in Detail

The adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.52 billion, up 10.2% from the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 62% in the quarter. The operating income summed $626.6 million, down 7.1% year over year.



During the reported quarter, American Tower spent roughly $0.4 billion to acquire two data centers as part of the DataSite, Inc. acquisition, along with nearly 700 communications sites, primarily in international markets.



Also, it acquired more than 20 data center facilities and related assets in eight United States markets, as part of the previously announced acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation for total consideration of $10.4 billion, including the assumption and repayment of CoreSite’s existing debt. As a result of this transaction, AMT updated its reportable segments to add a Data Centers segment, which is reported within its property operations.



Further, AMT redeemed 100% of Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments Pte Limited’s and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust’s holdings in ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited (ATC TIPL) for INR12.9 billion ($173.2 million) in the quarter. As a result of the redemption, the company now holds a 100% ownership interest in ATC TIPL.

Property Operations

The quarterly revenues came in at $2.38 billion, up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. The operating profit was $1.54 billion, and operating profit margin came in at 65%.



In the Property segment, revenues from the United States totaled $1.23 billion, up 1.2% year over year. The total international revenues amounted to $1.13 billion, jumping 28.2%. Further, the newly formed Data Centers added $16 million to Property revenues.

Services Operations

Revenues totaled $67 million during the reported quarter, significantly up from $23 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating profit came in at $33 million, and the operating profit margin was 49% in the December quarter.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, American Tower generated $679 million of cash from operating activities, down 40% year over year. Free cash flow in the period was $212, declining 72%.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $6.1 billion in total liquidity. This comprised $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and availability of $4.2 billion under its revolving credit facilities (net of any outstanding letters of credit).

2022 Outlook

American Tower anticipates total property revenues of $10,220-$10,400 million, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 13.2% at the mid-point.



The adjusted EBITDA is projected at $6,500-$6,610 million, indicating a mid-point increase of 9.6%. The consolidated AFFO is expected to be $4,700-$4,810 million, implying a year-over-year mid-point expansion of 8.7%.



Further, AFFO is expected to be $4,535-$4,645 million, reflecting mid-point growth of 7.3%. Capital expenditure is projected to be $2-$2.1 billion.



