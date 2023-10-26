American Tower (AMT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.82 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 5.3% versus 4.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.3% versus 4.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Total - Ending Balance : 222,858 compared to the 224,750 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 222,858 compared to the 224,750 average estimate based on four analysts. International - Ending Balance : 180,330 compared to the 182,107 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 180,330 compared to the 182,107 average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 42,528 versus 42,701 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 42,528 versus 42,701 estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $1.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $1.26 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Geographic Revenues- Africa : $294 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $313.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $294 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $313.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $200 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.67 million.

: $200 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.67 million. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $302 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

: $302 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%. Total operating revenues- Services : $26 million versus $43.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.8% change.

: $26 million versus $43.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.8% change. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $212 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.65 million.

: $212 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.65 million. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.79 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

Shares of American Tower have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.