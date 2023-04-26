American Tower (AMT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.54, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was +6.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. & Canada Organic Tenant Billings Growth : 5.6% compared to the 4.93% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 4.93% average estimate based on three analysts. International Organic Tenant Billings Growth : 7.5% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.5% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on three analysts. International - Ending Balance : 181250 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 181496.

: 181250 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 181496. U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 42773 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42825.

: 42773 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42825. Total - Ending Balance : 224023 versus 224194 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 224023 versus 224194 estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Geographic Revenues- International : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Total operating revenues- Services : $53 million versus $61.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.

: $53 million versus $61.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change. Total operating revenues- Property : $2.72 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $2.72 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $203 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.53 million.

: $203 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.53 million. Gross Margin- Services : $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.70 million.

: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.70 million. Gross Margin- Data Centers: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.16 million.

Shares of American Tower have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

