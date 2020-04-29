American Tower (AMT) Q1 AFFO Tops Estimate, Revenues Up Y/Y

American Tower Corporation AMT has reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $2.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Further, the reported figure improved 15.2% year over year.

The company generated total revenues of $1.99 billion, which narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. Nonetheless, the figure improved 9.9% year over year.

The company witnessed decent organic tenant billing growth. However, results were adversely impacted by Indian carrier consolidation-driven churn and non-recurrence of the Tata settlement, leading to an overall reduction in Indian contracted tenant revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $1,271 million, up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 63.8% in the first quarter of 2020. Operating income was $736.8 million compared with the $614.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

During the first quarter, the company spent around $49 million to acquire 193 communications sites, primarily in international markets.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the first quarter of 2020, American Tower generated $800 million of cash from operating activities, up 1.9% year over year. Free cash flow during the period was $575 million, up 3.7% year over year.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had $4.2 billion of total liquidity. This comprised $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and availability of $2.9 billion under its revolving credit facilities (net of any outstanding letters of credit).

Property Segment

Quarterly revenues grossed $1,973 million, up 10.5% year over year. Operating profit was $1,306 million and operating profit margin was 66% during first-quarter 2020.

In the Property segment, revenues from the United States totaled $1,090 million, up 10.5% year over year. Further, total international revenues amounted to $883 million, up 10.5% year over year.

Within this, revenues from Asia totaled $287 million, edging down 0.8% year over year. Africa revenues grossed $226 million, up 56.6% year over year, while Europe revenues of $35 million improved 3% from the year-ago period. Latin America revenues totaled $337 million, improving 1% year over year.

Services Segment

Quarterly revenues totaled $20 million, down 27.4% year over year. Operating profit was $9 million and operating profit margin was 44% during the March-end quarter.

Outlook

For 2020, American Tower anticipates property revenues of $7,675-$7,825 million, suggesting an improvement of 3.8% at the mid-point. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be$4,920-$5,020 million, indicating a mid-point increase of 4.8%. Consolidated AFFO is estimated to be $3,600-$3,700 million, suggesting a mid-point expansion of 3.7%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

