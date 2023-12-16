American Tower (AMT) Price Target Increased by 6.27% to 226.80

The average one-year price target for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has been revised to 226.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 213.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184.83 to a high of 271.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from the latest reported closing price of 212.15 / share.

American Tower Declares $1.62 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 11, 2023 received the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.57 per share.

At the current share price of $212.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.24%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2806 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.66%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 499,049K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,637K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,462K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 15,857K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,843K shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 49.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,510K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,527K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,984K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,201K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,096K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.35% over the last quarter.

American Tower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.