American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $206.69, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 4.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.80 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion, which would represent changes of +0.41% and +3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.62, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

