American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $179.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.91%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.66 billion, indicating a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.94 per share and a revenue of $10.86 billion, indicating changes of +1.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. American Tower presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.51.

We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.