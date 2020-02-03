American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $234.07, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 1.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 0%.

AMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020. On that day, AMT is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion, down 9.32% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. AMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.41 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

