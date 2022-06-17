American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $236.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.45, up 1.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, up 15.23% from the year-ago period.

AMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.02 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.83% and +14.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.