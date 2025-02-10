American Tower (AMT) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the latest trading day at $189.88, indicating a +0.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 8.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.32, marking a 1.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.51 billion, indicating a 10.03% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.14% downward. American Tower is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, American Tower is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.

It is also worth noting that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

