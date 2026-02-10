American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, American Tower (AMT) was up +2.76% at $178.51. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 24, 2026. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 5.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.67 per share and a revenue of $10.58 billion, signifying shifts of +1.23% and -2.09%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Tower. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower. Currently, American Tower is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, American Tower is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.09.

We can additionally observe that AMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.