American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $254.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 8.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.41, down 3.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 8.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.82 per share and revenue of $10.64 billion, which would represent changes of +1.76% and +13.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Tower is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.77, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Tower Corporation (AMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.