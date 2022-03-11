American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $234.84, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 4% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, up 19.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $10.53 billion, which would represent changes of +4.25% and +12.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.22% lower. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note American Tower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.12, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.