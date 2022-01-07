American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $266.58, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Tower is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, American Tower is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

Also, we should mention that AMT has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.