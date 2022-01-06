American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $264.89, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, American Tower is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.

We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

