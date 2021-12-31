American Tower (AMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $292.50, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 9.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 6.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.49 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.44% and +15.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. American Tower is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, American Tower currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.7, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.