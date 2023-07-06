American Tower (AMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $196.01, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 2.24% from the year-ago period.

AMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.64 per share and revenue of $10.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.23% and +2.64%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. American Tower is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.