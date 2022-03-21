American Tower (AMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $241.64, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 6.17% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 1.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, up 19.2% from the year-ago period.

AMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.11 per share and revenue of $10.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.77% and +12.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.15% lower. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.41, so we one might conclude that American Tower is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.