American Tower (AMT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, American Tower (AMT) reached $206.75, with a -0.27% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The wireless communications infrastructure company's stock has climbed by 6.62% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Tower will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.8 billion, indicating a 1.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.27 per share and a revenue of $11.21 billion, signifying shifts of +4.05% and +0.56%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Tower. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. At present, American Tower boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, American Tower is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

One should further note that AMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

