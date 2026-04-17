American Tower (AMT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $182.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.11% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The stock of wireless communications infrastructure company has fallen by 2.28% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Tower will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.5, showcasing a 9.09% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.65 billion, indicating a 3.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.88 per share and revenue of $10.86 billion, which would represent changes of +1.12% and +2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, American Tower possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Tower has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.93.

Investors should also note that AMT has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.