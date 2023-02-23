American Tower (AMT) AFFO & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

American Tower Corporation AMT has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share, attributable to AMT common stockholders, of $2.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The figure also compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $2.10



Results reflect improving revenues across its Property segment. American Tower has also recorded decent year-over-year organic tenant billings growth of 4.7% and total tenant billings growth of 5.7%. It has issued its 2023 outlook.



The company has clocked in total revenues of $2.70 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion. Also, the top line climbed 10.6% year over year.



In 2022, the company’s AFFO of $9.76 per share was up 3.5% from a year ago and beat the consensus estimate of $9.70. Total revenues grew 14.5% to $10.71 billion and outpaced the consensus mark of $10.68 billion.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.71 billion, up 12.1% from the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 63.1% in the quarter.



In the reported quarter, AMT spent roughly $190 million on the acquisition of 250 communications sites, mainly in Europe, and other communications infrastructure assets.

Property Operations

Revenues were $2.65 billion, up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. The operating profit was $1.74 billion, and the operating profit margin was 66%.



In the Property segment, revenues from the United States and Canada totaled $1.23 billion, up 3.8% year over year. Total international revenues amounted to $1.17 billion, rising 3.4%. Newly formed Data Centers added $198 million to Property revenues, up substantially from $16 million in the prior-year period.

Service Operations

Revenues totaled $60.2 million in the reported quarter, down from $67.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The operating profit was $32 million and the operating profit margin was 52% in the October-December quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, American Tower generated $1.19 billion of cash from operating activities, jumping 74.5% year over year. Free cash flow in the period was $519 million, significantly rising from the year-ago quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $7.1 billion in total liquidity. This comprised $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and availability of $5.1 billion under its revolving credit facilities (net of any outstanding letters of credit).

2023 Guidance

American Tower anticipates total property revenues of $10,685-$10,865 million, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 2.9% at the mid-point.



The adjusted EBITDA is projected at $6,860-$6,970 million, indicating a mid-point increase of 4.1%. The consolidated AFFO is expected to be $4,675-$4,785 million, implying a year-over-year mid-point expansion of 1%.



AFFO is expected to be $4,430-$4,540 million, suggesting a mid-point decline of 0.7%.



AFFO per share is expected to be $9.49-$9.72, indicating a fall at the mid-point of 1.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.70, which lies within the company’s guided range.



Capital expenditure is projected to be $1,650-$1,760 million.



Currently, AMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

American Tower Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Tower Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Tower Corporation Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Crown Castle Inc. CCI reported fourth-quarter 2022 AFFO per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77.



The rise in site-rental revenues amid elevated tower space demand aided CCI’s year-over-year top-line growth. It maintained its outlook for 2023.



SBA Communications Corporation’s SBAC quarterly adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $3.11 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13. Nonetheless, this reflects a rise of 10.7% from the prior-year quarter.



SBAC witnessed an improvement in site-leasing and site-development businesses, which supported the top line. It continues to benefit from the addition of sites to its portfolio.



Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP fourth-quarter 2022 FFO per share of $1.86 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. The figure increased 18.7% year over year.



The quarterly figure also exceeded the mid-point of the company’s fourth-quarter guidance by a cent, reflecting portfolio outperformance. In addition, BXP experienced solid leasing activity in the quarter. The company revised its 2023 outlook for FFO per share.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.