American Tower (AMT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $179.01, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company have appreciated by 5.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 7.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.5 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.65 billion, up 3.55% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.87 per share and a revenue of $10.86 billion, representing changes of +1.02% and +2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0% downward. At present, American Tower boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, American Tower is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.19.

Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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