American Tower Acquisition Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on November 15, 2021, to discuss the acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR)for $170.00 per share in cash.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.americantower.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 692-8955 (US) or (234) 720-6979 (International), Passcode: 8072944.

For a replay call, dial (866) 207-1041 (US) or (402) 970-0847 (International), Passcode: 6561145.

