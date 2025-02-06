American Superconductor's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMSC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for American Superconductor. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 90% bullish and 9% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,500, and 10 calls, totaling $962,865.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for American Superconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Superconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Superconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

American Superconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMSC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.3 $13.1 $13.2 $42.00 $442.2K 0 281 AMSC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.5 $7.1 $7.26 $27.00 $87.1K 680 312 AMSC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.1 $2.85 $2.85 $50.00 $73.2K 13 257 AMSC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $26.00 $71.0K 813 434 AMSC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $26.00 $70.0K 813 123

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies, and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's segment includes Grid and Wind. It generates maximum revenue from the Grid segment.

In light of the recent options history for American Superconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of American Superconductor Trading volume stands at 3,243,907, with AMSC's price up by 32.74%, positioned at $33.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 111 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Superconductor

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

