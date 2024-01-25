American Superconductor Spikes On Narrower Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss for the third quarter on improved revenue, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $1.649 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $9.581 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $39.35 million from $23.88 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $11.73, up 22 percent from the previous close of $9.75 on a volume 5.743,018.

