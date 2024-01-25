News & Insights

Markets
AMSC

American Superconductor Spikes On Narrower Q3 Loss

January 25, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss for the third quarter on improved revenue, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $1.649 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $9.581 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $39.35 million from $23.88 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $11.73, up 22 percent from the previous close of $9.75 on a volume 5.743,018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.