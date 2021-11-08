American Superconductor Q3 Outlook Misses Street View

(RTTNews) - The Massachusetts-based industrial company, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), Monday issued an outlook for the third quarter, which is currently below Street expectations. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted loss of $5.50 million or $0.20 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the loss to be $0.13 per share. The company expects revenue of $25 million to $28 million for the quarter. Analysts' forecast for revenue came in at $29 million.

The stock has dropped 7% in the afterhours market to $17.00, down $1.28 or 7% since the close of the regular market at $18.28.

