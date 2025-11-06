American Superconductor Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. AMSC’s second-quarter earnings declined 25.9% year over year from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents.

AMSC’s revenues increased 20.9% year over year to $65.86 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The top line was driven by robust demand for its solutions across both Grid and Wind segments due to traction in Equipment and systems and Services and technology product lines.

AMSC’s Q2 Results in Detail

Segment-wise, AMSC’s Grid revenues of $54.34 million, accounting for 82.5% of the total revenues in the first quarter, increased 16% year over year. In the Grid segment, both Equipment and systems and Services and technology development product lines grew year over year.

Revenues from the Wind segment came in at $11.52 million, representing 17.5% of the total revenues, up 52.9% year over year. In the Wind segment, the Equipment and systems product line grew, while the Services and technology development product line declined year over year.

Geographically, revenues from the Americas increased 9.1% year over year to reach $47.42 million, the Asia Pacific region experienced a whopping growth of 85.7% year over year to reach $15.45 million, and the EMEA region increased 12.2% year over year to $2.99 million.

For the second quarter, AMSC posted a gross profit of $20.44 million, representing a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $15.61 million. AMSC’s gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 31%.

AMSC’s operating expenses came in at $17.47 million. AMSC’s operating income was $2.96 million year over year against an operating loss of $7.53 million in the year-ago quarter. AMSC’s operating margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 4.5%.

AMSC’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

AMSC exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $212.89 million compared with $207.89 million at the end of the prior quarter, with no debt in its balance sheet as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $10.61 million in the second quarter. It spent $2.21 million on capital expenditure in the quarter.

AMSC Releases Guidance for Q3

AMSC initiated guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, where it projected its revenues to be in the range of $65-$70 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $68.4 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.4%.

The company expects its GAAP net income to exceed $2 million, or 5 cents per share, while its non-GAAP net income is expected to exceed $6 million, or 14 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the earnings is pegged at 14 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 12.5%.

AMSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

