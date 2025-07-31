American Superconductor Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 29 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 141.7%. AMSC’s first-quarter earnings jumped 262.5% year over year from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 8 cents.

AMSC’s revenues increased 79.6% year over year to $72.34 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The top line was driven by robust demand for its solutions across both Grid and Wind segments due to traction in Equipment and systems and Services and technology product lines.

AMSC’s Q1 Results in Detail

Segment-wise, AMSC’s Grid revenues of $60.1 million, accounting for 83% of the total revenues in the first quarter, increased 85.8% year over year. In the Grid segment, both Equipment and systems and Services and technology development product lines grew year over year.

Revenues from the Wind segment came in at $12.3 million, representing 17% of the total revenues, up 54.3% year over year. In the Wind segment, the Equipment and systems product line grew, while the Services and technology development product line declined year over year.

Geographically, revenues from the Americas increased 24.7% year over year to reach $38.02 million, the Asia Pacific region experienced a whopping growth of 234% year over year to reach $30.57 million, and the EMEA region increased 470.2% year over year to $3.76 million.

For the first quarter, AMSC posted a gross profit of $24.48 million, representing a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $12.23 million. AMSC’s gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 33.8%.

AMSC’s operating expenses came in at $18.84 million. AMSC’s operating income was $5.64 million year over year against an operating loss of $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. AMSC’s operating margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 7.8%.

AMSC’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

AMSC exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $207.89 million compared with $79.5 million at the end of the prior quarter, with no debt in its balance sheet as of June 30, 2025.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $4.13 million in the first quarter. It spent $0.814 million on capital expenditure in the quarter.

AMSC Releases Guidance for Q2

AMSC initiated guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, where it projected its revenues to be in the range of $65-$70 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $65.3 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 19.88%.

The company expects its GAAP net income to exceed $2 million, or 5 cents per share, while its non-GAAP net income is expected to exceed $6 million, or 14 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the earnings is pegged at $12 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 55.6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Alkami Technology ALKT, Arista Networks ANET and Amphenol APH are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. ANET, ALKT and APH sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkami Technology shares have lost 34.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alkami Technology’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, implying growth of 51.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks shares have lost 11.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.66%.

Amphenol shares have gained 45.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.69 per share in the past seven days, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.33%.

