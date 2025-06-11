Markets
AMSC

American Superconductor Prices Its Underwritten Public Offering

June 11, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.125 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. AMSC expects the gross proceeds from this offering to be $115.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

AMSC intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions. The company expects to close the offering on or about June 12, 2025.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
