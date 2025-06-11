American Superconductor Prices Its Underwritten Public Offering

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.125 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. AMSC expects the gross proceeds from this offering to be $115.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

AMSC intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions. The company expects to close the offering on or about June 12, 2025.

