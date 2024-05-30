American Superconductor Launches Executive Incentive Plan for FY2024

American Superconductor (AMSC) has provided an update.

On May 23, 2024, the Company set forth an executive incentive plan for fiscal year 2024, including the CEO and executive officers, with cash incentives tied to base salaries and performance metrics. Payouts, which can range from 0 to 200% of target incentives, are based on the Company’s operating cash flow, revenues, and operating expenses. The Compensation Committee decides the payouts, except for the CEO, whose payout is determined by the Board of Directors with input from the Committee.

