News & Insights

Stocks

American Superconductor Launches Executive Incentive Plan for FY2024

May 30, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Superconductor (AMSC) has provided an update.

On May 23, 2024, the Company set forth an executive incentive plan for fiscal year 2024, including the CEO and executive officers, with cash incentives tied to base salaries and performance metrics. Payouts, which can range from 0 to 200% of target incentives, are based on the Company’s operating cash flow, revenues, and operating expenses. The Compensation Committee decides the payouts, except for the CEO, whose payout is determined by the Board of Directors with input from the Committee.

Learn more about AMSC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.