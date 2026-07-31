American Superconductor Highlights Record Revenue, Growth Momentum at Annual Meeting

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders on July 31, with shareholders electing all seven board nominees, ratifying RSM US LLP as the company’s independent auditor and approving executive compensation on an advisory basis.

Daniel Patrick McGahn, AMSC’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company entered fiscal 2026 with momentum following what he described as a transformational fiscal 2025. He said the company delivered growth, expanded profitability, broadened its product portfolio and increased its international market reach during the year.

Shareholders Approve Board, Auditor and Executive Pay

Shareholders elected Laura A. Dambier, Terence R. Donnelly, Arthur H. House, Margaret D. Klein, Barbara G. Littlefield, McGahn and David R. Oliver Jr. to serve as directors through the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders.

Stockholders also ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of RSM US LLP as AMSC’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. In addition, shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers.

John Samia, AMSC’s senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, said a quorum was present at the meeting and that the company would disclose the precise vote totals in the meeting minutes and in a Form 8-K filing expected within four business days.

Fiscal 2025 Revenue Reaches Record Level

Management said full-year fiscal 2025 revenue increased more than 30% to nearly $300 million, a record level for the company. Three of the company’s four quarters during the fiscal year established new quarterly revenue records, according to the presentation.

The company said organic revenue growth was 25% across its business, supported by demand in its end markets. Traditional energy and renewable energy collectively accounted for more than half of fiscal 2025 sales, while the rest of revenue came from utility, materials, military and other industrial markets.

AMSC reported gross margin above 30% for the fiscal year and said it ended the period with more than $145 million in cash. The company said the results reflected operating leverage as revenue scaled.

Comtrafo Acquisition Expands Latin American Reach

Late in calendar 2025, AMSC completed its acquisition of Comtrafo. Management said the acquisition expanded the company’s transformer portfolio, strengthened its utility-market position in Brazil and across Latin America, and contributed to fourth-quarter results.

McGahn said AMSC was seeing continued momentum in traditional energy, utility infrastructure, semiconductors and materials programs. He said the company has built a larger and more diversified business with increased exposure to sectors benefiting from long-term investment.

No shareholder questions were submitted during the meeting’s question-and-answer session.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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