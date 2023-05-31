American Superconductor Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$6.87 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$5.03 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$7.82 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $31.74 million from $28.31 million last year.

American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$6.87 Mln. vs. -$5.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.25 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $31.74 Mln vs. $28.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: -$0.17

