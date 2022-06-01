American Superconductor Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$5.03 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$7.62 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$4.65 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $28.31 million from $21.16 million last year.

American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$5.03 Mln. vs. -$7.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.18 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $28.31 Mln vs. $21.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $23 - $26 Mln

