American Superconductor Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):

Earnings: -$1.58 million in Q4 vs. -$6.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $42.03 million in Q4 vs. $31.74 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $38 - $42 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.