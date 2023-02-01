American Superconductor Corporation Q3 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.58 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$4.32 million, or -$0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$7.67 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $23.88 million from $26.80 million last year.

American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$9.58 Mln. vs. -$4.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.34 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $23.88 Mln vs. $26.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $27 - $30 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.