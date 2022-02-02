American Superconductor Corporation Q3 Loss Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$4.32 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$7.93 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$4.62 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $26.80 million from $23.63 million last year.

American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$4.32 Mln. vs. -$7.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.16 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $26.80 Mln vs. $23.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $26 - $29 Mln

