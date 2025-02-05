American Superconductor Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):

Earnings: $2.47 million in Q3 vs. -$1.65 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.05 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $61.40 million in Q3 vs. $39.35 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $59.0 - $63.0 Mln

