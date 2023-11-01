American Superconductor Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):

Earnings: -$2.49 million in Q2 vs. -$9.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $34.00 million in Q2 vs. $27.68 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33 - $36 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.