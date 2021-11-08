American Superconductor Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):

-Earnings: -$4.43 million in Q2 vs. -$3.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$5.10 million or -$0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $27.91 million in Q2 vs. $21.12 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $25 - $28 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.