American Superconductor Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):

-Earnings: -$3.71 million in Q2 vs. -$0.83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$2.74 million or -$0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.18 per share -Revenue: $21.18 million in Q2 vs. $14.01 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.