American Superconductor Corporation Q1 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$2.524 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$5.398 million, or -$0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to $40.290 million from $30.254 million last year.

American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$2.524 Mln. vs. -$5.398 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.07 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $40.290 Mln vs. $30.254 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.05) Next quarter revenue guidance: $38.0 - $42.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.