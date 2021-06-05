American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Just Reported Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Shareholders of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$17.54 following its latest yearly results. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$87m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$0.95 per share, some 2.2% larger than the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:AMSC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Following the latest results, American Superconductor's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$109.9m in 2022. This would be a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 24% to US$0.72. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$98.8m and US$0.64 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts significantly increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. It looks like the revenue growth will not be achieved without incremental costs.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$27.33, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American Superconductor at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$24.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that American Superconductor's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 26% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 11% annually. Not only are American Superconductor's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at American Superconductor. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for American Superconductor going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for American Superconductor that you need to be mindful of.

