American Superconductor (BIT:1AMSC) Price Target Decreased by 16.03% to 46.21

The average one-year price target for American Superconductor (BIT:1AMSC) has been revised to €46.21 / share. This is a decrease of 16.03% from the prior estimate of €55.03 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.03 to a high of €61.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.69% from the latest reported closing price of €28.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 19.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMSC is 0.19%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 39,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,507K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 42.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 101.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 74.52% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 1,044K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares , representing an increase of 26.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 58.85% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 961K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

