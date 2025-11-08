American Superconductor (BIT:1AMSC) Price Target Decreased by 10.97% to 49.86

The average one-year price target for American Superconductor (BIT:1AMSC) has been revised to €49.86 / share. This is a decrease of 10.97% from the prior estimate of €56.01 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €40.28 to a high of €58.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.33% from the latest reported closing price of €29.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMSC is 0.25%, an increase of 71.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.76% to 41,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,558K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,427K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 44.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 101.44% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,169K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 56.16% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 1,104K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMSC by 147.80% over the last quarter.

