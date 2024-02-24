American Superconductor (AMSC) Price Target Increased by 23.68% to 15.98

The average one-year price target for American Superconductor (NasdaqGS:AMSC) has been revised to 15.98 / share. This is an increase of 23.68% from the prior estimate of 12.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.46% from the latest reported closing price of 12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSC is 0.08%, an increase of 31.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.88% to 18,486K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,228K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 58.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,086K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 28.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 79.27% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,246K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 33.78% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 896K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 39.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 89.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 865K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 88.23% over the last quarter.

American Superconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

