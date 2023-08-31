American Superconductor (AMSC) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 11.90

The average one-year price target for American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has been revised to 11.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of 9.86 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from the latest reported closing price of 9.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSC is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 15,529K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,228K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares, representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,865K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 27.27% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,491K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 808K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing a decrease of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 19.02% over the last quarter.

American Superconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.