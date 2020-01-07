American Superconductor (AMSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Superconductor (AMSC) closed at $7.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the wind turbine component maker had lost 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

AMSC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMSC to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 172.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.40 million, up 8.99% from the year-ago period.

AMSC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $59.30 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.31% and +5.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMSC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMSC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

