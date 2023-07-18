News & Insights

Markets
AMSC

American Superconductor Adds 11% On Securing $34 Mln Orders

July 18, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) are rising more than 11% Tuesday morning after the energy technologies company announced new energy power systems orders worth $34 million.

About half of the revenue from the orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2023.

The orders include enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers, sag mitigation solutions, and volt var optimizers, the company said.

"Fiscal year 2023 started with strong orders momentum for our new energy power systems," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.

AMSC is at $7.48 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.20 - $7.62 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.