American Strategic Investment Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 09, 2025 — 06:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss per common share was $3.39 compared to a loss of $3.28.

Revenue was $12.3 million compared to $15.5 million for the same quarter in 2024, primarily related to the sale of 9 Times Square in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had $7.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

