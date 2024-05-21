American Strategic Investment Files Schedule 14D-9 Statement With SEC Regarding Tender Offer

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) has filed with the SEC a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 and letter to stockholders, regarding the tender offer commenced by Bellevue Capital Partners, on May 7, 2024, to purchase up to 125,000 shares of the company's Class A common stock at a price of $9.25 per share. The company urged each stockholder to review the Schedule 14D-9 and the accompanying letter to stockholders as well as the tender offer materials sent by Bellevue and to make its own decision regarding the tender offer based on the available information.

The tender offer will expire on July 5, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated by Bellevue.

